Lennox International Inc. (LII) Insider Sells $914,646.44 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) insider Terry L. Johnston sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $914,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,929.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) opened at 168.65 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Lennox International had a return on equity of 6,021.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm earned $897 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lennox International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley cut Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lennox International from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

