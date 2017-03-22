LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at First Analysis

First Analysis started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) traded down 0.104% on Tuesday, reaching $23.935. 38,056 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.518 and a beta of 0.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm earned $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,451,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,007,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Roberts sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $132,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $534,356 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It operates in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

