Leerink Swann Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research report issued on Monday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.34 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.17.

Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 163.50 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $186.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average is $152.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business earned $619 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.50 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 94.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Stanford Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $380,622.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $81,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,945.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

