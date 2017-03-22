Laurence Keen Purchases 7,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) insider Laurence Keen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £11,480 ($14,178.09).

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) opened at 164.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.56. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 154.48 and a 12-month high of GBX 200.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 246.00 million.

About Hollywood Bowl Group PLC

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.

