Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $55.63 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.98.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) opened at 55.92 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 554,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,735,727 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 29.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,233,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,695,000 after buying an additional 1,434,774 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 776,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,671,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that offers accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

