Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Director David F. Burgstahler Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director David F. Burgstahler sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 400,125 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $432.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company earned $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. Lantheus Holdings had a net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings by 151.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the third quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 62,707 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus Holdings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. The Company’s portfolio of approximately 10 commercial products is spread across a range of imaging modalities.

