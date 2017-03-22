Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) opened at 42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter. Lamb Weston Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $19,544,000. Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $5,743,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $7,665,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $55,714,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston Holdings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

