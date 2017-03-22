La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy is the third largest furniture maker in the U.S., the largest reclining-chair manufacturer in the world and America’s largest manufacturer of upholstered furniture. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,069 shares. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.89.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $390 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.84 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,181,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,370,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 257,951 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 429,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 236,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,420,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after buying an additional 233,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 135.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 134,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.