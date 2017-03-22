Koninklijke Philips NV’s (PHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) traded up 0.9770% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.6563. 671,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.0816 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Koninklijke Philips NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV by 9.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,640,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV by 5,000.7% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after buying an additional 822,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV by 512,143.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 691,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 691,394 shares during the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, and Lighting. The Company’s Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

