Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.01.

GUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$13.00 to C$9.80 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mackie downgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) traded down 0.10% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 72,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. It finances other life sciences companies in Canada and internationally.

