KLX Inc (KLXI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,748 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.12% of KLX worth $50,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLXI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in KLX by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLX by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in KLX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in KLX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) opened at 43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.27. KLX Inc has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. KLX had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Inc will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KLX in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on KLX from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on KLX in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on KLX in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other KLX news, VP Michael F. Senft sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $109,858.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $880,235.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Floyd sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $236,946.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

