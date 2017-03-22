KLEPIERRE EUR1.40 (KLPEF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

KLEPIERRE EUR1.40 (NASDAQ:KLPEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of KLEPIERRE EUR1.40 (NASDAQ:KLPEF) remained flat at $38.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. KLEPIERRE EUR1.40 has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

