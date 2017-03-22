Kier Group plc (KIE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) opened at 1466.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.40 billion. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 917.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,496.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,449.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,379.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIE shares. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) price objective on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,534.60 ($18.95).

Your IP Address:

About Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.