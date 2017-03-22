Keysight Technologies’ (KEYS) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) traded down 1.04% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 450,939 shares. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $726 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

