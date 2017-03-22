Keras Resources PLC’s (KRS) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Keras Resources PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) traded down 6.250% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.375. 10,477,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Keras Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.26 and a 52 week high of GBX 1.80. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.05 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.53.

Your IP Address:

Keras Resources PLC Company Profile

Keras Resources PLC, formerly Ferrex Plc, is a gold mining company. It is principally engaged in the gold mining and exploration. Its segments include Gold, Iron Ore, Manganese and Other operations. Its geographical segments include Australia, South Africa, West Africa and Other operations. The main areas of activity are in Australia, with some limited work at the Company’s manganese project in Togo.

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.