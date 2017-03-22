Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.20 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €16.80 ($18.06) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali SpA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.19 ($15.26).

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) opened at 14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of €22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a 52-week low of €9.76 and a 52-week high of €16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.38 and a 200-day moving average of €12.99.

About Assicurazioni Generali SpA

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

