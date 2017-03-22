Kenneth L. Holt Sells 6,000 Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) Stock

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Director Kenneth L. Holt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded up 2.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 136,020 shares. Rockwell Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $299.89 million.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

