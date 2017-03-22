Kao Corp (KCRPY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kao Corp (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KAO Corp ADR, based in Japan, is a leading global company in consumer products for personal and home care. “

Kao Corp (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) traded down 0.167% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.735. 11,375 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Kao Corp has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.292 and a beta of 0.52.

About Kao Corp

Kao Corporation is engaged in the consumer product business and the chemical business. The Company operates through four segments: the Beauty Care Business, the Human Health Care Business, the Fabric and Home Care Business (collectively, the Consumer Products business), and the Chemical business. The Beauty Care Business segment manufactures and sells cosmetics, skin care and hair care products.

