Kadant Inc. (KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) traded down 1.422% on Tuesday, reaching $57.175. 19,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.852 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. Kadant had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kadant will post $3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 26.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 33.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Kadant by 16.2% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment used in process industries. The process industries, including papermaking, paper recycling and oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking byproducts.

