Julie Sheridan Eng Sells 418 Shares of Finisar Co. (FNSR) Stock

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $11,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded up 0.89% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,053 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.30. Finisar Co. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Finisar had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company earned $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finisar Co. will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNSR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,643,000 after buying an additional 60,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Finisar by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,941,000 after buying an additional 843,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Finisar by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,746,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finisar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,726,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,261,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Finisar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,005,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,719,000 after buying an additional 101,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNSR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.76 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.