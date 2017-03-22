JRP Group PLC (JRP) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JRP Group PLC (LON:JRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

JRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of JRP Group PLC from GBX 166 ($2.05) to GBX 167 ($2.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 207 ($2.56) price target on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JRP Group PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 177.57 ($2.19).

JRP Group PLC (LON:JRP) traded down 1.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136.00. 601,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 994.97 million. JRP Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84.26 and a 12 month high of GBX 161.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from JRP Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

In related news, insider Simon Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.89), for a total value of £153,000 ($188,958.87). Also, insider Rodney Cook sold 199,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £290,572.12 ($358,863.92).

About JRP Group PLC

JRP Group plc, formerly Just Retirement Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and drawdown contracts, and invests the premiums received from these contracts in corporate bonds, lifetime mortgage advances, and other financial investments.

