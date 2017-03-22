JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) a €7.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.70 ($8.28) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBVA. HSBC Holdings plc set a €5.81 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.00 ($5.38) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.40 ($6.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €7.85 ($8.44) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.27 ($6.74).

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) opened at 7.63 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

Your IP Address:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.