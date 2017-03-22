Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,846 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 264,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. CT Mason increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. CT Mason now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 127.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm earned $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.64 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

