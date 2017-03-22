John F. Sorte Sells 6,082 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte sold 6,082 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $1,137,212.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) opened at 185.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.49. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.26. The business earned $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.73 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.053 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 20th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 43.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after buying an additional 63,666 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

