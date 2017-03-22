JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO)

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech Inc (NDAQ:FBIO) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NDAQ:FBIO) traded up 1.1866% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.4707. The company had a trading volume of 166,275 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $174.64 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, formerly Coronado Biosciences, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the development of immunotherapy agents for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its sole product candidate is CNDO-109. The Company is also focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

