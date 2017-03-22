Jill Foss Watson Sells 20,878 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $4,257,232.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Jill Foss Watson sold 35,086 shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.57, for a total value of $7,002,113.02.
  • On Monday, March 13th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,043 shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $3,568,544.54.
  • On Thursday, March 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 9,450 shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.20, for a total value of $1,872,990.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 7th, Jill Foss Watson sold 16,543 shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $3,282,792.92.

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) opened at 194.70 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $221.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.97.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.53. Credit Acceptance Corp. had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business earned $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Credit Acceptance Corp.’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post $18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $27,279,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. Finally, XL Group Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $50,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $170.00 target price on Credit Acceptance Corp. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $185.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

