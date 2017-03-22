Jennifer Anne Tory Sells 353 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) insider Jennifer Anne Tory sold 353 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.66, for a total transaction of C$34,120.98.

Jennifer Anne Tory also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Anne Tory sold 349 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.70, for a total transaction of C$34,446.30.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jennifer Anne Tory sold 359 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$33,746.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,112 shares. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Your IP Address:

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$94.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.