Jeffrey Reeder Sells 450,000 Shares of Rio Silver Inc (RYO) Stock

Rio Silver Inc (TSE:RYO) Director Jeffrey Reeder sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

Jeffrey Reeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Jeffrey Reeder sold 9,000 shares of Rio Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$720.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Reeder sold 100,000 shares of Rio Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Jeffrey Reeder sold 50,000 shares of Rio Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Jeffrey Reeder sold 45,000 shares of Rio Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

