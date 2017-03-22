Jeffrey D. Ansell Sells 7,674 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $1,012,277.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,373.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) opened at 129.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $136.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The business earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Your IP Address:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $132,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.