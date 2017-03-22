Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) traded down 2.19% on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 425,257 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Your IP Address:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,313,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Callaway Golf by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of the Company’s trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.