Jefferies Group Comments on Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2017 Earnings (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2017 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.05. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,697,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 269,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, EVP James R. Peoples sold 10,874 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $265,434.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 62,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $1,465,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,794 shares of company stock worth $3,317,321. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

