Jason Springett Sells 400,000 Shares of Alta Vista Ventures Ltd (UAV) Stock

Alta Vista Ventures Ltd (TSE:UAV) insider Jason Springett sold 400,000 shares of Alta Vista Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Jason Springett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Jason Springett sold 680,000 shares of Alta Vista Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Jason Springett sold 98,000 shares of Alta Vista Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$5,880.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Springett sold 10,000 shares of Alta Vista Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$600.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jason Springett acquired 74,000 shares of Alta Vista Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jason Springett acquired 310,000 shares of Alta Vista Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

Your IP Address:

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Vista Ventures Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Vista Ventures Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.