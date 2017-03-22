James J. Sanfilippo Sells 499 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $32,924.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,184.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) traded up 0.01% on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. 62,392 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $765.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business earned $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.16 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a processor and distributor of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts. The Company offers nuts under a range of private brands and under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Fisher Nut Exactly and Sunshine Country brand names. The Company also markets and distributes a diverse product line of food and snack products, including snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products under private brands and brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.