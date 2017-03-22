James Eccher Buys 2,500 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $26,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) traded down 0.96% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 43,526 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Company provides financial services through its approximately 20 banking locations that are located primarily in Aurora, Illinois, and its surrounding communities and throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

