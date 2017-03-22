Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil reported second quarter 2017 results wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year over year basis, revenues grew driven by growth at both EMS and DMS segments. The company is witnessing robust growth and better product placements, which is further expected to improve post the acquisition of Kuatro technologies. The realignment program is also aiding the company to significantly cutback its expenses while maintaining its production capacities. Despite a financial impact of $195 million over the next two years, this initiative should place the company well on the growth trajectory. For the current quarter, management expects net revenue to increase 2% (at mid point) year over year and be in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.55 billion. However, sluggishness in mobility business, customer concentration, intensifying competitionremain overhangs. In past one year, shares have performed in line with broader market”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBL. Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Jabil Circuit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil Circuit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) traded up 0.85% on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,011 shares. Jabil Circuit has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.15%. Jabil Circuit’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Circuit will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Jabil Circuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other Jabil Circuit news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $106,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Mcgee sold 36,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $856,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 471,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,227. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jabil Circuit by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,616,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,302,000 after buying an additional 1,488,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Jabil Circuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,943,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,512,000 after buying an additional 281,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jabil Circuit by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,529,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after buying an additional 273,598 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Jabil Circuit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,346,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,206,000 after buying an additional 138,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,769,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

