Ithaca Energy Inc. (IAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ithaca Energy Inc. (LON:IAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Ithaca Energy Inc. (LON:IAE) opened at 115.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 475.61 million. Ithaca Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 30.88 and a 12 month high of GBX 121.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAE shares. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Monday, December 5th. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.19) target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie cut their target price on Ithaca Energy from GBX 106 ($1.31) to GBX 101 ($1.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 91.14 ($1.13).

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy Inc is a North Sea oil and gas operator engaged in the appraisal and development of the United Kingdom undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing the United Kingdom producing asset portfolio. The Company is engaged in oil and gas development and production and related activities in a geographical area being the North Sea.

