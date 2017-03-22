iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) Upgraded to Overweight by Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up 0.290% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.205. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,531 shares. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a 12-month low of $240.30 and a 12-month high of $303.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.83.

About iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

