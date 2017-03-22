IQE plc (IQE) Receives Buy Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IQE plc from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 69 ($0.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of IQE plc to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

IQE plc (LON:IQE) traded up 1.99% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.25. 10,282,166 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.06. IQE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 55.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 341.68 million.

Your IP Address:

About IQE plc

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.