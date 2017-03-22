Inventure Foods Inc (SNAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Inventure Foods, Inc., formerly known as Inventure Group, Inc., is engaged in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of natural and indulgent specialty snack food brands. The Company manufactures and sells under a variety of Company owned or licensed brand names, including T.G.I. Friday’s, BURGER KING, Jamba, Rader Farms, Boulder Canyon Natural Foods, Poore Brothers, Tato Skins and Bob’s Texas Style. It operates in three segments: manufactured snack products, berry products and distributed products. The manufactured snack products segment produces potato chips, potato crisps and potato skins. The berry products segment grows, processes, and markets berry blends, raspberries, blueberries, and rhubarb, as well as resells marionberries, cherries, cranberries, strawberries, and other fruits. The distributed products segment sells snack food products manufactured by other companies. The Company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Indiana and Washington. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Inventure Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Inventure Foods (NASDAQ:SNAK) traded down 0.871% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,104 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Inventure Foods has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $78.39 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Inventure Foods by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,066,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 93,279 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inventure Foods by 377.7% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 1,015,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 802,615 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Inventure Foods by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 972,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 208,732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inventure Foods during the fourth quarter worth $7,870,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Inventure Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 778,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventure Foods, Inc is a marketer and manufacturer of healthy/natural and indulgent specialty snack food brands. The Company operates in two segments: frozen products and snack products. The frozen products segment produces frozen fruits, vegetables, beverages and frozen desserts for sale primarily to groceries, club stores and mass merchandisers.

