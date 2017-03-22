International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vetr Inc.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $185.08 target price on the technology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBM. Bank of America Corp set a $185.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.44.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) traded down 1.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.88. 3,927,741 shares of the company traded hands. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $182.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average of $165.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The technology company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.13. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The firm earned $21.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Woodstock Corp raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 31.2% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 10.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

