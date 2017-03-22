Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 705.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,295,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,265,442 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Intel worth $301,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Intel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 214,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Intel by 237.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm earned $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

In other news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $103,973.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

