Insider Selling: Xactly Corp (XTLY) Director Sells $1,410,561.00 in Stock

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) Director Gerald S. Casilli sold 120,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,410,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) opened at 11.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. Xactly Corp has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company’s market capitalization is $364.04 million.

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. Xactly Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xactly Corp will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XTLY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Friday, December 9th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xactly Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

About Xactly Corp

Xactly Corporation is a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. The Company delivers its solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. The Company has a customer base, including companies in various industries, such as business and financial services, communications, life sciences, media and Internet, SaaS and traditional software, and retail.

