Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Chairman Sells $969,600.00 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $969,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) opened at 30.27 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $254.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.