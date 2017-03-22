Insider Selling: Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TOG) Insider Sells C$22,304.00 in Stock

Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) insider Jason Zabinsky sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$22,304.00.

Shares of Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) traded down 2.476% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.105. The stock had a trading volume of 663,412 shares. Torc Oil And Gas Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOG. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Torc Oil And Gas from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torc Oil And Gas from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torc Oil And Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torc Oil And Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.06.

About Torc Oil And Gas

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd. (TORC), formerly Vero Energy Inc (Vero), is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas assets.The Company is engaged in drilling activities. TORC uses its technical, technological and industry knowledge to evaluate potential hydrocarbon .

