Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) CEO Sells 938 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) CEO David P. Heintzman sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $40,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) traded down 1.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,273 shares. The stock has a market cap of $890.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $48.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and investment management and trust. Its commercial banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses.

