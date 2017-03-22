Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) CEO Sells $1,936,000.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,421,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) opened at 97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post $7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $102.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $99.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns various brands, such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises, CDF Croisieres de France and joint venture interest in TUI Cruises. It operates approximately 23 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 68,600 berths under its Royal Caribbean International brand, offering cruise itineraries that range from 2 to 24 nights.

