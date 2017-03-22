Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (ORCL) CEO Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $134,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,461,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,749,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,708,614 shares. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Your IP Address:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Oracle to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Oracle to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Oracle to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp upped their price objective on Oracle to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 501,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,524,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $452,666,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.