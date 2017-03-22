Insider Selling: New Relic Inc (NEWR) CFO Sells $30,953.45 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $30,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,665.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 9,368 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $341,932.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $128,835.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $117,845.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Mark Sachleben sold 706 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $24,462.90.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,059 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $36,927.33.

On Monday, February 6th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $114,030.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $252,320.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $106,925.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $98,840.00.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) traded down 1.33% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. 82,957 shares of the company traded hands. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The firm’s market cap is $1.84 billion.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth $2,511,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in New Relic by 47.6% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $7,416,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in New Relic by 116.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

