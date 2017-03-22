Insider Selling: Marshalls plc (MSLH) Insider Sells £362,264.53 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey sold 104,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.29), for a total value of £362,264.53 ($447,405.87).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Martyn Coffey bought 51 shares of Marshalls plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £149.43 ($184.55).

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) opened at 345.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.61. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 199.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 360.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 679.89 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Marshalls plc’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Marshalls plc from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Marshalls plc from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Marshalls plc from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Marshalls plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354 ($4.37).

About Marshalls plc

Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of hard landscaping products to both the domestic and public sector and commercial end markets. The Company’s segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets.

