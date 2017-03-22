Insider Selling: Marriott International Inc (MAR) Insider Sells 11,112 Shares of Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) insider David A. Rodriguez sold 11,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 3.41% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,514,489 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $60.87 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post $3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Your IP Address:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $236,001,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,340,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.